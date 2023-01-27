"I’m conservative, of course I am, I used to be a member of the Conservative Party and in the next election I will most likely vote for the CPC candidate," said Ezra. "But I really don’t use the word conservative as much these days, because I don’t think it fits perfectly to the pressing issues that face the world and when I look around at the people who are often fighting the same fights I am, on the same side that I am, I notice many of them are not traditionally conservative."

"They would recoil at the word. Obviously, one of the examples I'm thinking about is the pandemic and the lockdowns and the vaccine mandates and other punishments like that."

Ezra continued:

I've told you before my observation that people from all walks of life oppose those traditional liberals who would say 'My body, my choice' when it came to abortion or drug use, they couldn't stomach now being ordered to take a government injection on pain of losing their job or access to public spaces. Labor union members who were appalled that their own union leadership sold them out to the bosses. But we can never forget how complicit the so-called conservative parties in Canada were on the abridgment of our freedoms and privacy.

"The federal conservatives under O'Toole and even worse, provincial conservatives who were actually in power, including Jason Kenney in Alberta and Doug Ford in Ontario. So you see what I'm saying about the word conservative. But what makes me think of this more was my recent trip to Davos, Switzerland, to cover the World Economic Forum," Ezra added.

"It really is a caricature of an evil cabal of ultra rich manipulators Klaus Schwab, the supervillain, even with a German accent and a Nazi father taking you know, he's talking about world domination."

