'We have Cuba on our mind': Trump seeks new path forward in Cuba as Raul Castro indicted

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Cuba's political future after the U.S. Justice Department announced criminal charges against former Cuban president Raúl Castro.

The charges stem from a 1996 incident where Cuban military jets shot down two unarmed civilian planes operated by the Miami-based Cuban exile group 'Brothers to the Rescue,' resulting in the deaths of four people, including three Americans.

Addressing the people of Cuba directly in a message shared to social media, Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the country's one-party government for worsening the poverty crisis and food shortages.

He outlined a future where ordinary Cubans can own businesses like gas stations or restaurants, and choose their leaders without fear of prison.

Ezra commended Rubio's remarks for creating hope for millions of struggling Cubans. "He's talking about a proposed new relationship between the United States and Cuba, the truth that Cuba is run as a kleptocracy where all the foreign money is stolen by a corporation called GAESA, a super-conglomerate that literally owns everything of value in the Cuban economy," he said.

"All the tourism, it's owned by this corporation, all the retail stores, all wholesale trade, the entire financial sector. Imagine if there was one company in Canada that had every store, every wholesale supplier, all the tourism, every hotel, every airport, every spa, every resort, and every bank, one company. It's the majority of Cuba's GDP, it's a corporation run by the military," Ezra continued.

The indictment comes as Cuba grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades, with blackouts lasting up to 20 hours a day and widespread reports of families skipping meals amid chronic food shortages.