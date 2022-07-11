'We need regime change in Russia': Pro-Ukraine protesters in NYC ask for more U.S. assistance

E-transfer (Canada):

This week in New York City, activists organized the “War is not over” march to garner support for the ongoing war in Ukraine. The protesters organized in an effort to get additional U.S. military aid to the Ukrainian army and called on the international community to officially label Russia a “terrorist state.”

The United States government has already sent over $40 billion dollars in U.S. tax money to Ukraine — but many of the protesters here argued that wasn’t enough.

The protesters called on the U.S. taxpayer to send more weapons in order to “speed the war up.” “More weapons definitely,” one protester said. “They help everyone.”

There was a consensus at the rally that the U.S. should aim for regime change in Russia on behalf of Ukraine. A dangerous geopolitical favor — considering Russia is a nuclear superpower.

Using U.S. taxpayer money to push Russia back to their own border wasn’t enough for some protesters. They vaguely argued that Russia must be “defeated” entirely.

Another protester explained that regime change wouldn’t even help Ukraine and that all Russian people were the problem. The protesters donned provocative signs and even costumes. Some compared Putin to Hitler and others used the imagery of children and women to garner support for more weapons shipments.

The theme was that weapons and artillery would end the war, when normally they do the opposite. The Ukrainian military is allegedly currently losing up to 200 soldiers per day. For these protesters, this wasn’t a concern.

They were more than willing to spend more U.S. dollars and also Ukrainian lives to defeat Russia. While protesters echoed the claims of the current U.S. administration that the fight against Russia is a fight for democracy, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky recently banished and seized the assets of 11 opposition parties.

One of the banished parties received 14% of the national vote last election. Zelensky’s excuse was that they have “ties to Russia” — this authoritarian move of banning political opposition was approved of by the protestors. They explained the constituency of these parties needs to be “re-educated.”

Despite the average American paying a record portion of their paycheck on gas and food, the protestors argued, similar to the TV talking heads and the Biden Administration, that this is unimportant compared to upholding the “world order.”