'We need some accountability': Ian Runkle breaks down Toronto Police corruption probe

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid were joined by lawyer and firearms rights activist Ian Runkle to discuss the growing scandal around a corruption probe into the Toronto Police Service after seven officers were charged this week, accused of links to organized crime and the attempted killing of a correctional officer.

“All the time, people… say, ‘Well, you don’t need a firearm. Just call the police!’ And it’s like, well, what if the police actually were the ones who sent the hit man to your house?” Ian pointed out.

The situation may only serve to further erode public trust in the Toronto Police Service, which has already been declining in recent years, according to Global News.

“We need some accountability. And the Canadian system is one of the least accountable, least open systems,” said Ian. “The police choose how much information they want to release. And the police seem to release more information when it’s not an officer charged, and less information when it is.”

He went on: “I'm not an anti-police person, but I’m an anti-police corruption person. And the best thing we can do for the good officers out there… is to protect them from bad officers and corruption that might otherwise drive them out.”