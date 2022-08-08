‘We’re definitely going to escalate’: Farmers Defence Force dissatisfied with Dutch cabinet

AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Early discussions between farmers’ organizations and the cabinet of the Netherlands have not yet yielded success. There is still a significant divide between local farmers and the cabinet, which is largely responsible for the planned imposition of new climate change policies that have the potential to cripple farmers’ livelihoods.

As reported in De Telegraaf, “Farmers Defence Force (FDF) is not at all satisfied with the first consultation that farmers' organisations have had with the cabinet. If I taste the mood a bit, I think you can prepare for the hardest actions that FDF has ever taken,” says foreman Mark van den Oever. He does not want to say what kind of actions are involved. “We're not going to elaborate on that, but we're definitely going to escalate. We always come up with something special.”

Tensions are extremely high in the Netherlands: “Farmers Defense Force threatens after farmers' consultation: get ready for the toughest actions ever.”https://t.co/5nHsD9d3fw — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) August 7, 2022

As noted by De Telegraaf, “Farmers' organisations spoke in Utrecht on Friday with cabinet members, including Prime Minister Rutte and mediator Johan Remkes.”

The talks come amid protests which have erupted across the country over the past few weeks as farmers take a stand against new government policies that could devastate family-owned farms which have been operating for generations.

As further reported by De Telegraaf, “According to Van den Oever, the gap between the cabinet and the farmers is large. He compares it to the Grand Canyon in the United States. 'The impasse is big, we are back to square one,' he says."