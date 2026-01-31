'We're losing good people': OneBC leader Dallas Brodie slams policies driving exodus from B.C.

Rebel News reporter Lise Merle was joined by OneBC Party leader Dallas Brodie at the Conservative Party Convention on Friday for a conversation on the state of British Columbia under NDP Premier David Eby and Brodie’s hopes for the future.

Merle asked Brodie to share her thoughts on Premier Eby's recent labelling of independence-minded Western Canadians as treasonous.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard him commenting on that,” Brodie said. “It’s outrageous… If the people vote to leave, they have the right to make arrangements with other countries for support… This is a legitimate and lawful referendum that’s taking place. It may not succeed, but there needs to be a transition plan if it does succeed.”

Brodie also discussed the rates at which people are leaving British Columbia, further evidence of the province’s failures under the NDP government.

“We’re losing good people with hopes and dreams and futures and children,” said Brodie. “And we’re also losing people with lots of money, because they’re saying, ‘I’m done.’”

The other huge blow to B.C.’s prosperity has been the degradation of its industries and its underutilization of its natural resources. Brodie explains exactly why that’s been happening.

“We’re strangled to death by two massive problems,” she said. “One is the reconciliation industry, which is just killing the incentive to do business, and the huge U.S.-funded environmental groups that have come up to B.C… To open a mine in British Columbia can take, apparently, between 12 and 15 years, and in Chile it’s like 2 years. So where would you do business?”