‘We’re not going to come get you’: New Brunswick Premier urges residents to avoid walking in woods

Speaking to reporters on Monday, New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt warned residents that emergency services would not save them if they were to get seriously injured while walking in the woods.

The premier made the statement while acknowledging growing frustrations with the province’s ban on outdoor activities due to increased wildfire risks.

“The notion that me going for a walk in the woods is going to cause a fire, I can understand why people think that’s ridiculous,” Holt conceded.

“But the reality is, it's not that you might cause a fire, it's that if you’re out there walking in the woods and you break your leg – we’re not going to come and get you, because we have emergency responders that are out focused on a fire that is threatening the lives of New Brunswickers,” she said.

🚨🚨BREAKING -- The wildfire narrative has changed



Liberal leaders have realized the "hiking causes fires" isnt working



NOW



They are telling Canadians that "we're banning you from the woods because you could break your leg" walking your dog. WHAT?!? pic.twitter.com/rzY1tAhv4v — Tablesalt 🇨🇦 (@Tablesalt13) August 11, 2025

Holt asserted that the province's emergency services are already stretched thin due to ongoing wildfires, and they would therefore not be able to respond to residents' health emergencies in the woods.

Both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have implemented restrictions on outdoor activities like walking, fishing, and camping on Crown land over the last week. The measures come as the provinces have seen extremely limited rain in recent days.

The restrictions have not come without backlash, however, as a Canadian Armed Forces' veteran was fined $28,872.50 last week after engaging in an act of "civil disobedience" by going for a walk in the woods in Nova Scotia.

Premier Holt told reporters on Monday that New Brunswick is currently dealing with three out-of-control blazes in the province. The New Brunswick government has not provided information on how long the restrictions will be in effect.