'We're pro-rights': Hamilton restaurant 'Nique' won't ask for your vaccination status

Perhaps one of the finest restaurants to be found in Hamilton, Ont., is Nique — the eatery’s name is a play on the word “unique.” And one of the unique things about Nique is the fact that owner Harrison Hennick refuses to reimagine himself as a bouncer, when it comes to checking the medical history of his customers.

So it is that all are welcome to Nique. In other words, whether one is vaccinated or unvaccinated against COVID-19, neither Harrison nor his staff plan to be interrogators regarding the private health history of their customers.

Naturally, upon hearing about this policy, the woke-vax community went ballistic and carried out an online campaign of harassment.

Harrison says he has no intention of bending the knee, but unfortunately, several kitchen staffers couldn’t take the social media heat, and quit. When we visited Nique, Harrison and his loyal staffer, Tina, were phoning some 170 customers who had reservations for the days ahead, informing them that the restaurant was temporarily closed until new cooks can be hired. Not a single customer complained; in fact, every client said they wanted to be informed as soon as possible as to the restaurant reopening, so they could rebook their reservations.

But while Harrison is fully planning on reopening Nique once he is fully staffed, his next worry might come via the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development. Apparently, an investigation is currently ongoing. Imagine that: the government is investigating a restaurateur for… respecting the privacy of his clientele?

The current thrust of ministry policy is education-based (in other words, “Comply – or else!”) But restaurants can indeed be fined thousands of dollars and even have their liquor licences revoked, if they don’t demand to see the vaccination papers of their clients.

Naturally, we think this is wrong and downright egregious. We plan to go to bat for these restaurant owners. If you would like to help this cause, please go to www.WeWontAsk.com and, if you are able, kindly make a donation.