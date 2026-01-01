'We're winning all over the world': Billboard Chris on the global fight against transgender ideology

On Tuesday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Canadian activist "Billboard" Chris Elston to discuss his global campaign against radical transgender ideology.

Ezra made the point that many of last year’s important political wins, including the executive order issued by Donald Trump defending the rights of women and girls, were made possible by the tireless advocacy of people like Chris.

“Trump did the important executive order, but it was politically possible for him to do that in large part because of the groundwork that you and other activists did,” Ezra told Chris.

“In addition to defending women and girls in sports,” Chris added, “Trump also did a very important thing, which was that he pulled federal funding from any hospital engaged in the sex trait modification of children — of course, I’m referring to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries being done on kids who have been taught this ridiculous notion that they were born in the wrong body.”



Chris went on: “My message has been consistently, ‘There’s no such thing as a transgender child.’ The positive message that we push is that our kids are beautiful just the way they are; they don’t need drugs or scalpels. And we’re winning all over the world.”