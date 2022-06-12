‘We The Fringe’ continue to protest Trudeau’s regime despite police blockade

By David Menzies PETITION: Fire Marco Mendicino Liberal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino must resign for falsely claiming that police asked the federal government to invoke the Emergencies Act in February following the Freedom Convoy protests that took place in Ottawa. 1,808 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

At 12:40 p.m. on June 11, 2022, Rebel News arrived at Wellington Street to cover the small “We The Fringe” protests that occur weekly on Parliament Hill.

Currently in front of Parliament.



All roads leading to the building are blocked. Police say they can’t disclose why.



There’s about 30 officers here. #Canada #Ottawa #canpoli pic.twitter.com/7EwLmEaU6X — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 11, 2022

When asked what the reason was for the closure of the street, and consequently of Parliament Hill, the police refused to provide more information. There were at least 30 police officers and security officers to watch the area.

After all protesters left Sparks Streets, where they held the peaceful protest, the police finally decided to declare the Parliament area as a safe zone again.

They announced that at 4:11 p.m. The protesters left at around 3:25 p.m.

Protesters are starting to leave, but will be back next Saturday at the same time.



Police won’t tell us why they close Parliament Hill, and why there are still government workers there, if it’s that dangerous.



For everything that happened:@RebelNewsOnline @wdiazberthiaume pic.twitter.com/1Fy8yVfIhC — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 11, 2022

The protest was peaceful, and energetic.

“Despite Parliament Hill being completely blocked by the police, Freedom protesters are still able to get their voices heard in surrounding streets,” stated Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume.

Despite Parliament Hill being completely blocked by the police, Freedom protesters are still able to get their voices heard in surrounding streets.



Ottawa, Ontario, Canada pic.twitter.com/r3KTDSabfg — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 11, 2022

Protesters were able to set up a sound system and celebrate being alongside like-minded individuals. The variety of people that were there on the ground, all from different backgrounds or ethnicities.

Protests are still happening on Sparks Street despite the fact that Parliament is blocked due to a “threat”.



More to come.@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/1LtPbtlvvX — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 11, 2022

One man told Rebel News what he thought of Marco Mendicino, and his lies regarding the enactment of the Emergencies Act.

“They had no permission to do what they did. [...] They’re hiding it, or they’re making it sound like they ‘thought,’ ‘maybe that they told us,’ and it’s a joke, everyone can read it,” he said.

I asked one protester what he thought of all the lies said by Marco Mendicino.



“It’s a cover up.They had no permission to do what they did”.



Agree? Click here:https://t.co/jGHdzTjgz7 @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/Djazbdftei — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 11, 2022

And despite the fact that there were heavily armed officers throughout the whole time, the general vibe of the event always remained positive.

A young lady held a sign saying: “I don’t belong to the gov[ernment], I belong to God.”

“I don’t belong to the government, I belong to god.”



Happy vibe from the protests on Sparks Street, in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/JiEofc96SK — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 11, 2022

As mentioned before, protesters had left the perimeter by 4 p.m. They will be back next Saturday at the same time, and they are present across some of Canada’s biggest countries at the same time as well.