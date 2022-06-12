Rebel News Banner Ad - Coutts Screening

‘We The Fringe’ continue to protest Trudeau’s regime despite police blockade

Protesters comment on Marco Mendicino and Justin Trudeau’s police blockage, and its access to Wellington Street for an undisclosed reason.

  • By William Diaz-Berthiaume
  • June 12, 2022
  • News Analysis

At 12:40 p.m. on June 11, 2022, Rebel News arrived at Wellington Street to cover the small “We The Fringe” protests that occur weekly on Parliament Hill. 

When asked what the reason was for the closure of the street, and consequently of Parliament Hill, the police refused to provide more information. There were at least 30 police officers and security officers to watch the area. 

After all protesters left Sparks Streets, where they held the peaceful protest, the police finally decided to declare the Parliament area as a safe zone again.

They announced that at 4:11 p.m. The protesters left at around 3:25 p.m.

The protest was peaceful, and energetic. 

Despite Parliament Hill being completely blocked by the police, Freedom protesters are still able to get their voices heard in surrounding streets,” stated Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume.

Protesters were able to set up a sound system and celebrate being alongside like-minded individuals. The variety of people that were there on the ground, all from different backgrounds or ethnicities. 

One man told Rebel News what he thought of Marco Mendicino, and his lies regarding the enactment of the Emergencies Act.

“They had no permission to do what they did. [...] They’re hiding it, or they’re making it sound like they ‘thought,’ ‘maybe that they told us,’ and it’s a joke, everyone can read it,” he said. 

And despite the fact that there were heavily armed officers throughout the whole time, the general vibe of the event always remained positive. 

A young lady held a sign saying: “I don’t belong to the gov[ernment], I belong to God.” 

As mentioned before, protesters had left the perimeter by 4 p.m. They will be back next Saturday at the same time, and they are present across some of Canada’s biggest countries at the same time as well. 

 

