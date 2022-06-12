‘We The Fringe’ continue to protest Trudeau’s regime despite police blockade
Protesters comment on Marco Mendicino and Justin Trudeau’s police blockage, and its access to Wellington Street for an undisclosed reason.
At 12:40 p.m. on June 11, 2022, Rebel News arrived at Wellington Street to cover the small “We The Fringe” protests that occur weekly on Parliament Hill.
Currently in front of Parliament.— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 11, 2022
All roads leading to the building are blocked. Police say they can’t disclose why.
There’s about 30 officers here. #Canada #Ottawa #canpoli pic.twitter.com/7EwLmEaU6X
When asked what the reason was for the closure of the street, and consequently of Parliament Hill, the police refused to provide more information. There were at least 30 police officers and security officers to watch the area.
After all protesters left Sparks Streets, where they held the peaceful protest, the police finally decided to declare the Parliament area as a safe zone again.
They announced that at 4:11 p.m. The protesters left at around 3:25 p.m.
Protesters are starting to leave, but will be back next Saturday at the same time.— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 11, 2022
Police won’t tell us why they close Parliament Hill, and why there are still government workers there, if it’s that dangerous.
For everything that happened:@RebelNewsOnline @wdiazberthiaume pic.twitter.com/1Fy8yVfIhC
The protest was peaceful, and energetic.
“Despite Parliament Hill being completely blocked by the police, Freedom protesters are still able to get their voices heard in surrounding streets,” stated Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume.
Despite Parliament Hill being completely blocked by the police, Freedom protesters are still able to get their voices heard in surrounding streets.— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 11, 2022
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada pic.twitter.com/r3KTDSabfg
Protesters were able to set up a sound system and celebrate being alongside like-minded individuals. The variety of people that were there on the ground, all from different backgrounds or ethnicities.
Protests are still happening on Sparks Street despite the fact that Parliament is blocked due to a “threat”.— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 11, 2022
More to come.@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/1LtPbtlvvX
One man told Rebel News what he thought of Marco Mendicino, and his lies regarding the enactment of the Emergencies Act.
“They had no permission to do what they did. [...] They’re hiding it, or they’re making it sound like they ‘thought,’ ‘maybe that they told us,’ and it’s a joke, everyone can read it,” he said.
I asked one protester what he thought of all the lies said by Marco Mendicino.— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 11, 2022
“It’s a cover up.They had no permission to do what they did”.
Agree? Click here:https://t.co/jGHdzTjgz7 @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/Djazbdftei
And despite the fact that there were heavily armed officers throughout the whole time, the general vibe of the event always remained positive.
A young lady held a sign saying: “I don’t belong to the gov[ernment], I belong to God.”
“I don’t belong to the government, I belong to god.”— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 11, 2022
Happy vibe from the protests on Sparks Street, in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/JiEofc96SK
As mentioned before, protesters had left the perimeter by 4 p.m. They will be back next Saturday at the same time, and they are present across some of Canada’s biggest countries at the same time as well.
- By David Menzies
