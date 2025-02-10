'We've never seen this in our lifetime': Naomi Wolf describes shocking findings from Pfizer Papers

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Rebel News reporter David Menzies recently sat down with American journalist Naomi Wolf to speak about her new book The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity.

The Pfizer Papers is based on the work of some 250 experts and on a collection of 50 reports that examined 450,000 internal documents released by the vaccine maker by court order.

The book shines a light on the concerns surrounding Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials and the potential consequences of the mass implementation of these vaccines.

Menzies and Wolf discussed the shocking number of incidences in which healthy, young people dropped dead at some point following their COVID-19 vaccination.

"We've never seen this in our lifetimes, this doesn't happen. Teenagers with turbo cancers who are fine one day and dead four months later. It's never happened in our memory even in the West," Wolf explained.

"It's happening now, and as you mentioned many elite athletes have dropped dead, many performers have dropped dead while performing," she added.

The Pfizer Papers reveals that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration knew about the potential insufficiencies of Pfizer's clinical trial and the harms caused by its product but refused to act.