'We've never seen this in our lifetime': Naomi Wolf describes shocking findings from Pfizer Papers

American author and journalist Naomi Wolf discusses explosive findings from her new book 'The Pfizer Papers,' which details some of the deeply concerning issues surrounding Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Rebel News
  |   February 10, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Rocklinc Investment Partners

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

 

Rebel News reporter David Menzies recently sat down with American journalist Naomi Wolf to speak about her new book The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity.

The Pfizer Papers is based on the work of some 250 experts and on a collection of 50 reports that examined 450,000 internal documents released by the vaccine maker by court order.

The book shines a light on the concerns surrounding Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials and the potential consequences of the mass implementation of these vaccines.

Menzies and Wolf discussed the shocking number of incidences in which healthy, young people dropped dead at some point following their COVID-19 vaccination. 

"We've never seen this in our lifetimes, this doesn't happen. Teenagers with turbo cancers who are fine one day and dead four months later. It's never happened in our memory even in the West," Wolf explained.

"It's happening now, and as you mentioned many elite athletes have dropped dead, many performers have dropped dead while performing," she added.

The Pfizer Papers reveals that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration knew about the potential insufficiencies of Pfizer's clinical trial and the harms caused by its product but refused to act.

PETITION: No More Shots!

53,258 signatures
Goal: 75,000 signatures
meta-img

I demand Canada’s Minister of Health, Mark Holland, remove the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from the market. Health Canada has confirmed the presence of an undisclosed plasmid, raising serious safety concerns and invalidating informed consent. I also support the Government of Alberta’s call to halt the vaccines, especially for healthy populations, including young adults and children.

Will you sign?

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.