'We won't send Danielle': Carney slams Alberta's premier after touting 'Team Canada' approach to tariffs

During his first campaign stop in Western Canada on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Mark Carney took aim at Danielle Smith over the Alberta premier's response to increasing trade tensions with the U.S.

Speaking to supporters at a community hall in Victoria, B.C., Carney described the national effort to get the Trump administration to reverse course on the economic pressure its placing on Canada.

He explained how Canada is "fighting them on Fox News," condescendingly joking that he's doing that because "that's what they understand."

Carney cited Ontario Premier Doug Ford's appearance on the network, then suggested it wouldn't be a good idea to follow up by sending Smith.

“We’re sending Doug Ford on to Fox News, to show them we’re not messing around up here. And we’re going to send Danielle next, we’re — well maybe we won’t send Danielle,” he said. "No, maybe we won't, we won't send Danielle," Carney added.

"That was a bad idea," he said.

Mark Carney brags about "fighting the Americans" with retaliatory tariffs and "sending Doug Ford onto Fox News" to show President Trump Canada isn't "messing around."



Carney has repeatedly promoted a 'Team Canada' approach to escalating trade tensions with the U.S.

The prime minister and Smith have previously been at odds over Carney's support for 'net-zero' policies that significantly hamper Alberta's energy sector.

In an interview with American outlet Breitbart News, Smith called on the Trump administration to pause tariffs until after Canada's federal election and said that Poilievre's perspective would likely be "in sync" with the new direction in America.

Recent polling from Abacus Data shows the Liberals and Conservatives neck and neck at 39% as Canadians prepare to cast their votes on April 28, 2025.