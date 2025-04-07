'We won't send Danielle': Carney slams Alberta's premier after touting 'Team Canada' approach to tariffs

Mark Carney took a shot at Danielle Smith and joked condescendingly about Americans' focus on Fox News as he spoke to supporters in Victoria, B.C. on Sunday evening.

Rebel News
  |   April 07, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

During his first campaign stop in Western Canada on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Mark Carney took aim at Danielle Smith over the Alberta premier's response to increasing trade tensions with the U.S.

Speaking to supporters at a community hall in Victoria, B.C., Carney described the national effort to get the Trump administration to reverse course on the economic pressure its placing on Canada.

He explained how Canada is "fighting them on Fox News," condescendingly joking that he's doing that because "that's what they understand."

Carney cited Ontario Premier Doug Ford's appearance on the network, then suggested it wouldn't be a good idea to follow up by sending Smith.

“We’re sending Doug Ford on to Fox News, to show them we’re not messing around up here. And we’re going to send Danielle next, we’re — well maybe we won’t send Danielle,” he said. "No, maybe we won't, we won't send Danielle," Carney added.

"That was a bad idea," he said.

Carney has repeatedly promoted a 'Team Canada' approach to escalating trade tensions with the U.S.

The prime minister and Smith have previously been at odds over Carney's support for 'net-zero' policies that significantly hamper Alberta's energy sector.

In an interview with American outlet Breitbart News, Smith called on the Trump administration to pause tariffs until after Canada's federal election and said that Poilievre's perspective would likely be "in sync" with the new direction in America.

Recent polling from Abacus Data shows the Liberals and Conservatives neck and neck at 39% as Canadians prepare to cast their votes on April 28, 2025.

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Rebel News is gearing up for a critical fight in the 2025 Canadian federal election, and we need your help to make it happen! As a fiercely independent voice, we’re committed to holding politicians accountable, exposing hidden agendas, and amplifying the issues that matter most to Canadians — without bowing to corporate or government pressure. But this battle takes resources: journalists on the ground, operating our digital billboard truck, legal defenses against censorship, and a platform to reach millions. We’re launching this crowdfund to ask our loyal fans — you, the rebels — to chip in and fuel our 2025 election campaign coverage. Every dollar brings us closer to cutting through the noise and defending freedom in Canada. Will you stand with us?

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.