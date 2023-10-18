'Western world needs to wake up': Aussie Israeli weighs in on the war

E-transfer (Canada):

In the days after October 6, Israel proclaimed an urgent "state of war" following an unprecedented wave of Hamas terrorism that took the lives of over 1,300 innocent people.

Daniel Laurie, an Australian living in Israel, recounts a night of terror in Jerusalem where Molotov cocktails were thrown into Jewish homes.

Due to the need for soldiers, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) had called up many security guards - leaving homeowners to defend themselves. Laurie suggests Molotovs and stones are thrown with the same hate - and that hate needs to be dealt with.

“What would happen if a missile landed in the town square.. Australia would go berserk,” said Laurie.

The case made by Laurie is that the West needs to realize the war is between ideologies and about hatred of Jews, not land.

