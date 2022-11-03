'What do you think silencing a voice is going to do? It's going to make people question this even more,' says YouTuber Viva Frei

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 31,384 signatures

Bill-C11, the law concerning internet censorship, is coming to us faster than we think, and the crackdown on people speaking their minds is already happening, like the story I am about to tell you.

Many people were pleased to learn that Twitter would become a platform for free speech. Despite this, there was concern by many people that have benefited from all that censorship, that Twitter would be flooded with misinformation and disinformation.

Early Friday morning, October 28, 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic head of Congress in the United States, was attacked on his property in San Francisco with a hammer.

This tragedy has been the subject of several Twitter interactions.

Many people then shouted at misinformation and conspiracy theories. Matthew Gertz, in a series of 16 Twitter posts, described the situation of the far-right controversy spreading misinformation around this story.

In response to Matthew Gertz, YouTuber Viva Frei made a number of points.

For one of his posts, Viva Frei has received a warning for violating Twitter rules. The social media platform requested to remove the tweet and in addition, he was locked out of his Twitter account for an indefinite period of time.

Of course, Viva Frei refused to delete the post because it proved the platform right, which he mistakenly believes.

This is the interview with Viva Frei.

To help us, visit StopTheCensorship.ca and sign the petition.