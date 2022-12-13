Who is this Yoel Roth who Donald Trump knew was the problem back in May of 2020?

So who was the real CEO? Who was really making the decisions while Jack was finding himself? Donald Trump knew early. He always did. The New York Post knew. They knew they had his number. In May of 2020, Yoel Roth was the CEO.

I only heard the name Yoel Roth recently. I didn't know who he was until just a few weeks ago. He was officially called the head of "Trust and Safety" at Twitter before Elon Musk purchased the company. But he was the de facto CEO of Twitter.

He's the kind of guy who talks about trauma online, experienced those harms. I found The New York Post and Donald Trump deeply terrifying this kind of guy who talks about microaggressions. So obviously he had to use Twitter and his powers for his own therapy.

So who is Yoel Roth? And how did he get his important position?

Well, on tonight's show, I go through a lot of Roth's own writings, including his Ph.D. dissertation about the gay sex app called Grindr. That's right, Roth got a Ph.D. in Grindr.

