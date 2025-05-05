Filmmaker shines light on COVID-19 vaccine injuries—a silent crisis

Dean Rainey’s documentary, Why Can’t We Talk About This?, dares to question COVID-19 vaccine injury — a topic that many still shy away from.

Having premiered on April 27, 2025, in Delhi, Ontario, this 80-minute film centers on Michael Oesch, a once-vibrant Waterford man whose life unravelled after his fourth mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose in October 2022. Rainey, a Norfolk County filmmaker, urgently calls for open dialogue on vaccine injuries and an end to the stigma silencing those affected.

Oesch’s decline began the day after his fourth shot, when his leg started dragging, soon leaving him unable to walk or even hold a spoon. An MRI revealed spinal lesions, but doctors, ruling out MS and Lyme disease, labelled his condition “idiopathic” — a medical shrug that left him bedridden, reliant on personal support workers, and now residing in a Dundas long-term care home.

“I have a spike protein infection,” Oesch asserts in the film, echoing Dr. Stephen Pelech’s discussion of the body becoming a “spike factory” post-vaccination, where replicating spike proteins may trigger devastating immune responses.

The documentary isn’t anti-vaccine, Rainey insists, but a plea for dialogue. “Canary in a coalmine,” Oesch says of his condition, noting his symptoms emerged the day after his shot — a connection no doctor will officially confirm.

Rainey’s persistence mirrors Oesch’s fight for recognition. “Even in my social circles and online, no one wanted to talk about this,” explains Rainey.

“We had a lot of challenges getting doctors or experts to speak with us on camera,” he furthers. “They’d speak with us off the record, but nothing on the record… so half way through, we had the title, because we’re not talking about this at all.”

Rainey confirms, “I’m no doctor or scientist, but I think we’ve all been affected one way or another and luckily, there are those that get through without anything close to Michael’s experience.”

The film, available for streaming on Vimeo or DVD purchase, is a call to action that ignoring these stories doesn’t make them disappear.

While mentioning a GoFundMe for Oesch’s ongoing care, Rainey hopes that the film will help foster honest conversations about vaccine injuries because, ultimately, why can’t we talk about this?

Perhaps it’s time more did.