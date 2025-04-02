'Why didn't Mark Carney kick him out?': Questions remain following disgraced Liberal MP's resignation over Chinese bounty threat

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to former Liberal candidate Paul Chiang's abrupt resignation following the revelation he suggested people turn over Conservative Joe Tay to the Chinese consulate for a cash bounty.

The Chinese Communist Party, through the Hong Kong police, placed a HK$1 million bounty on the Conservative candidate for Don Valley North, Joe Tay, in December of 2024 over his activism and support for pro-democracy protesters.

Despite Prime Minister Mark Carney offering his full support for Chiang and saying it was a "teachable moment," the former Liberal candidate announced late Monday evening that he will be "standing aside" as the 2025 candidate for Markham-Unionville.

"As the Prime Minister and Team Canada work to stand up to President Trump and protect our economy, I do not want want there to be distractions in this critical moment," Chiang wrote.

— Paul Chiang (@PaulChiangMU) April 1, 2025

Sheila and Lise questioned why Carney continued to publicly back Chiang after it was revealed he suggested a political opponent be handed over to the Chinese Communist Party.

"Why didn't Mark Carney kick him out?" Lise said. "I think it has to do with a quarter-billion-dollar loan from a Chinese state-linked bank to his Brookfield Asset Management right there," Shelia replied.

"Not only that, I'll bet you Paul Chiang knows a little something about the 10 other parliamentarians, because I'm including him in the mix here, who were the recipients of foreign interference to their benefit," she said.

Following Chiang's resignation, Mark Carney announced that the Liberals will be 'moving on' to select a different candidate for the riding and he will "leave it at that."