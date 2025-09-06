'Why is this still happening?': Drea Humphrey updates on 400 healthy ostriches set to be culled

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Drea Humphrey joined David Menzies from the remote Edgewood, B.C., Universal Ostrich Farms, where 400 healthy ostriches remain under the threat of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) mass cull order. Despite international backlash, these special birds, which are not meant for human consumption but for vital research into viruses like COVID-19 and, potentially, the avian flu, may face execution in the coming weeks or months.

“Why? Why on Earth would this still be happening when it’s now become a scientific, farming freedom, food freedom, and economic freedom issue?” asked Drea.

Drea explained that one possible reason for the CFIA’s insistence on the cull is fear of furthering farmer resistance to cull orders, which have resulted in the execution of 9 million birds in B.C. alone during the last three years.

Not to mention the growing concern over a conspiracy, says Drea. “When you slaughter these birds, you’re slaughtering the science that competes with Big Pharma,” she said. “So when we’re saying, ‘Hey, wait, they’re healthy, but also we can find a better way to manage this virus,’ I don’t think that’s a very attracting offer for Canada.”