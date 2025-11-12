'Wild' for Defence Department to rely on public servants for reserve forces: Sheila Gunn Reid

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a new report from the Ottawa Citizen showing the Department of National Defence intends to boost its 'supplementary reserve force' with hundreds of thousands of public servants.

The Canadian Armed Forces' current 'supplementary reserve force' — to be called upon during emergencies and differing from the military's 'regular' reserve force — currently has less than 5,000 troops.

The Defence Department directive, signed by Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan and defence deputy minister Stefanie Beck, would raise the 'supplementary reserve force' to 300,000.

The military would rely on federal and provincial employees to volunteer, giving them one week of training per year focusing on handling firearms, driving trucks, and operating drones.

Sheila and Lise condemned the move, noting a significant percentage of government employees do not appear to be ready to be soldiers.

"I reiterate, these people are launching labour disputes because they have to go into the office," said Sheila. "Yeah, they don't want to because their cat has separation anxiety, and these are the people that are going to be defending our nation," said Lise.

"These are public servants who routinely have taxpayer-funded struggle sessions because people use the wrong pronouns for them," Lise continued.

The Canadian Armed Forces has been plagued by poor funding, aging equipment, and weak recruiting for years, with veterans pointing to a focus on social policies and virtue signalling that is eroding combat readiness.