'Worse with money than the drama teacher': Kris Sims slams Carney's budget delay

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Kris Sims, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, to break down the financial issues facing Canada under Prime Minister Mark Carney. Chief among these concerns is the Carney Liberals' refusal to table a budget until late 2025, while, in the meantime, going ahead with tens of billions of dollars in spending.

Sims expressed surprise at Carney's poor fiscal policy, noting that his campaign proposals included more deficit spending than even Justin Trudeau promised. "I thought he was gonna be this kind of sober dude, saying we got to get our books back in order. But, no, apparently the central banker is gonna be worse with money than the drama teacher," she quipped.

She also reminded viewers of the early 2020s, when the Trudeau Liberals attempted to stop presenting budgets altogether—a move ultimately blocked by cooler heads. "If it's a red government or a blue government, it doesn't matter," said Sims. "You need to stay on these folks like white on rice and say, ‘Nope, we need that fiscal document. We need a budget, you need to table it, we need to be able to examine it,’ because otherwise you wind up with an unaccountable government that is blowing money left and right… That’s exactly what we have."