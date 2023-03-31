‘You ain’t seen nothing yet,’ Gov. DeSantis promises more action against Disney

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a stern warning to the Walt Disney Company, indicating that his ongoing dispute with the entertainment giant is far from over.

DeSantis' remarks come in response to Disney's autonomous board maneuvering to limit its successor's power just before state lawmakers granted the governor authority over the body. A secret agreement between the now-dissolved Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney is under scrutiny by the DeSantis administration for potential legal issues.

“There’s a lot of little back-and-forth going on now with the state control,” DeSantis said, the New York Post reported.

Making his remarks during a book tour stop in Smyrna, Georgia, DeSantis told the audience, "Rest assured — you ain't seen nothing yet," hinting at further action against Disney.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office is reportedly seeking documents, emails, and text messages from former members of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The controversy arises from Disney's opposition to Florida's recently enacted anti-child grooming law, which was dubbed by Democrats as the "Don't Say Gay" law, which bans woke gender indoctrination for young students.

In response, DeSantis dissolved the Reedy Creek Improvement District, replacing it with the state-controlled Central Florida Tourism District.

While the new district is prohibited from using Disney's name or intellectual property, the entertainment company can still operate within its borders without restrictions. However, the newly appointed board members claim they lack real authority after their predecessors passed a restrictive development agreement just before the dissolution of Reedy Creek.

Despite the mounting tension, a Disney spokesperson has denied any wrongdoing, stating that all agreements were appropriate and approved in compliance with Florida law.