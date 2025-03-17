'You are a fascist': Ottawa reacts to Ghislaine Maxwell message on Rebel News' truck

On Friday, March 14, Mark Carney was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Carney is the first in history to take office without having previously held a seat in Parliament.

WATCH: I brought Rebel News' billboard truck to PM Mark Carney's swearing-in ceremony to hold him accountable for dodging reporters asking him to disclose his connections to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's convicted sex trafficker!

While many Canadians are calling for an election, the Liberals have chosen to delay, effectively holding the country hostage as they orchestrate the transition from outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to The Toronto Star, Carney plans to shrink his cabinet, reducing the number of ministers from 36 to 20. As he takes office, he is also reshuffling ministerial positions—some ministers will be reassigned, while others will be removed entirely. Notably, seven cabinet ministers have already announced they will not seek re-election.

However, Carney, who largely avoided media scrutiny during the leadership race, has yet to answer pressing questions. That’s why we brought our truck to the streets of Ottawa—to display the questions Canadians want answered.

Among them: What is Carney’s connection to Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker and accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein?

A 2013 photo from a UK music festival has resurfaced, showing Carney and his wife alongside BlackRock’s vice-chairman and Maxwell, the British socialite later convicted of child sex trafficking.

Carney has also refused to explain why he misled the public about Brookfield Asset Management’s headquarters relocation from Toronto to New York, and why he has declined to disclose his financial assets—despite knowing he was on track to become Prime Minister.

Here in Ottawa, a man says I should be “ashamed” for bringing the Rebel News truck to expose our new PM Mark Carney’s relationship with convicted sex trafficker and friend of Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell.



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/vdRauqhIyo — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 14, 2025

Many Ottawa residents and passersby had a meltdown upon seeing the truck."You are a fascist! You should be ashamed!" one resident shouted at me. "We like Mark Carney, and we don’t want anything to do with your damn gang of rats!" yelled another.

Meanwhile, others agreed that Mark Carney should clarify his relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell in the interest of transparency as Prime Minister. Some people didn’t even know that Carney had been sworn in as Canada’s new leader.