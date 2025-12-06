'You've done nothing': MP Rempel Garner confronts immigration minister on lack of criminal deportations

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey were joined by Alexa Lavoie and Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights CEO Rod Giltaca to discuss a recent exchange between MP Michelle Rempel Garner and Immigration Minister Lena Diab on the lack of deportations of non-citizen criminals, especially sexual offenders.

“You guys have done nothing,” said Rempel Garner. “It’s continuing every day, it’s rampant in our justice system. You have the responsibility to do this, and you’ve done nothing. Why?”

David Menzies summarized the crux of the issue, calling it “madness.”

“People are coming in, with the… reason to become citizens, and before they even get there, they’re committing crimes,” said David. “And we have cabinet ministers and judges saying, ‘Well, you know what, we’re not going to throw the book at you. It might screw up your immigration hearing.’ This is madness!”