'Zero-emission by 2035!' : Transport Minister Omar Alghabra talks about the future of cars in Canada

Twitter / Omar Alghabra / Breakfast Television

Ethical Oil: The Case for Canada's Oil Sands Purchase your copy of Ezra Levant's provocative book exposing the hypocrisy of the West's dealings with reprehensible regimes like Russia, from which we purchase the oil that sustains our lifestyles here. buy now

“We’re making our roads greener by ensuring that all new vehicle sales are zero-emission by 2035!” wrote Omar Alghabra on Twitter, when tweeting a video from BT News in which he appeared. “To learn more, watch my interview on Breakfast Television below”

In the video the small transport minister discussed the Liberal Party of Canada’s plan to make all vehicle sales zero-emission by 2035.

🌱We’re making our roads greener by ensuring that all new vehicle sales are zero-emission by 2035! To learn more, watch my interview on Breakfast Television below👇 pic.twitter.com/MSbRjG5M4J — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) August 24, 2022

“There are several plans for building these cars here at home,” Alghabra claimed. He continued by explaining that the federal government has a budget of close to $500 million to help municipalities in this endeavour.

His tweet received what people call the “ratio treatment,” by receiving 59 comments, mainly criticizing him, while only obtaining nearly 20 likes, as of August 24, 2022, at 1:36 p.m.

This plan aligns with World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab’s plans to eradicate the oil and gas industry, as well as the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda.