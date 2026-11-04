"A big rich people club": Carney's friend's company lands $2.55B no-bid deal
Lise Merle and Scarlett Grace break down an undisclosed $2.55 billion sole-sourced Telesat contract, the Coast Guard's reclassification as national defence, and Diana Fox Carney's new role as Canada's Ocean Envoy.
On Tuesday's live stream, Lise Merle and Scarlett Grace looked at how Prime Minister Mark Carney's friends and family are faring under his government, starting with a $2.55 billion contract that was never announced.
As Tamara Ugolini first reported, National Defence's own contract disclosure lists a $2.55 billion sole-sourced contract with Telesat, dated July 31. The record says the contract "was omitted from a previous public disclosure." Telesat's CEO, Dan Goldberg, is a longtime friend of Carney. Goldberg has said Carney had nothing to do with the award.
"Should we be surprised at this point? I think it's more surprising that nobody's talking about it," Scarlett said. "It's good to have friends in high places... It's just a big rich people club and regular Canadians are not part of it."
"How many hospitals could that build in Canada? How many nurses could that hire?" Lise asked.
The panel then turned to a report from Blacklock's Reporter that the Canadian Coast Guard confirmed it reclassified almost 7,400 employees, including six-figure executives, as national defence to help cabinet meet its NATO spending targets. Ottawa began moving the Coast Guard under National Defence in September 2025.
Lise asked whether it amounted to cooking the books. "It's just putting another mask on," Scarlett said.
The last story was Diana Fox Carney, the prime minister's wife, who has been named Canada's first Ocean Envoy and chair of the Our Ocean Conference, which Halifax will host in 2027. The role is unpaid.
Lise asked whether the appointment is a conflict of interest, since the conference agenda includes maritime security, the area the Coast Guard now covers under National Defence. "I would love to know the motives behind that," Scarlett said.
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COMMENTS
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-11-04 16:33:25 -0500 FlagGilbert and Sullivan poked fun at the British government back then. One such example is their operetta “HMS Pinafore” and they mocked W. H. Smith, First Lord of the Admiralty, because he had no naval experience whatsoever when he was appointed to the position. That’s best illustrated by the line from one of the patter songs, “Stay close to your desk and never go to sea, and you all may be rulers of the Queen’s Navy”).
If G & S were alive today and living in Canada, they would have plenty of material for similar works based on the shenanigans of the Liberals.
And, by the way, if the name W. H. Smith sounds familiar, yes, he was the founder of that bookshop chain.
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-11-04 16:24:38 -0500 FlagTelesat being chummy with the PMO goes back to its founding during the early days of PET when it started as a Crown corporation. It had a monopoly on satellite operations in this country for about 10 years.
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-11-04 16:20:17 -0500 FlagWill our Ocean Envoy try to hold the tide back like King Canute tried to do about 1000 years ago? After all, the sea levels are rising due to “climate change”, right? (Look up whether the king was successful.)