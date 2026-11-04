"A big rich people club": Carney's friend's company lands $2.55B no-bid deal

On Tuesday's live stream, Lise Merle and Scarlett Grace looked at how Prime Minister Mark Carney's friends and family are faring under his government, starting with a $2.55 billion contract that was never announced.

As Tamara Ugolini first reported, National Defence's own contract disclosure lists a $2.55 billion sole-sourced contract with Telesat, dated July 31. The record says the contract "was omitted from a previous public disclosure." Telesat's CEO, Dan Goldberg, is a longtime friend of Carney. Goldberg has said Carney had nothing to do with the award.

"Should we be surprised at this point? I think it's more surprising that nobody's talking about it," Scarlett said. "It's good to have friends in high places... It's just a big rich people club and regular Canadians are not part of it."

"How many hospitals could that build in Canada? How many nurses could that hire?" Lise asked.

The panel then turned to a report from Blacklock's Reporter that the Canadian Coast Guard confirmed it reclassified almost 7,400 employees, including six-figure executives, as national defence to help cabinet meet its NATO spending targets. Ottawa began moving the Coast Guard under National Defence in September 2025.

Lise asked whether it amounted to cooking the books. "It's just putting another mask on," Scarlett said.

The last story was Diana Fox Carney, the prime minister's wife, who has been named Canada's first Ocean Envoy and chair of the Our Ocean Conference, which Halifax will host in 2027. The role is unpaid.

Lise asked whether the appointment is a conflict of interest, since the conference agenda includes maritime security, the area the Coast Guard now covers under National Defence. "I would love to know the motives behind that," Scarlett said.

Rebel News goes live every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT) to break down the day's biggest stories. Watch at RebelNews.com/live.