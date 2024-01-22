A bittersweet victory on the transanity front: gender-bending grifter Nicholas Cepeda was prevented from competing at an Orillia swim meet – but his teammates weren’t able to compete as well!

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Last weekend, the Orillia Recreation Centre in Orillia, Ont., was the venue for a swimming tournament hosted by the local swim club, the Orillia Channel Cats.

According to a source, the Orangeville Otters were originally slated to compete at this tournament. That’s the club that includes amongst its membership that 50-year-old man who “identifies” as a 13-year-old girl, the notorious Nicholas Cepeda. And get this: identifying as a teenager allows Cepeda to not only swim with real teenage girls, but to also change and shower with them as well.

PREMIERE: 'Trans woman' Nicholas Cepeda, 50, trains and showers with teenage girls; community centre calls cops on us instead!



Mothers of young swimmers were present in the spectators' gallery. When reporter David Menzies asked if they had concerns about a mature male showering… pic.twitter.com/Lsxil8z3ma — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2023

This gross story has received media attention the world over, although it’s been radio silence when it comes to the Canadian mainstream media. Perhaps our state-funded trained seals believe that “trans women are real women”…

In any event, according to a source in Orillia, the people who run the Channel Cats were petrified that a media circus might occur if Cepeda were to compete at their tournament. There were also rumours that protesters would show up.

Not wanting the event to turn into a fiasco, a decision was allegedly rendered. Namely, the Orangeville Otters were kindly asked to stay home.

So it was that Rebel News ventured to the Orillia Recreation Centre last Friday. And we discovered that sure enough, the Otters were indeed AWOL. It turns out that the Orangeville club – including creepy Cepeda – competed in a different swim tournament hosted by the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre the same weekend. (Stay tuned for that upcoming story – it’s a shocker.)

At the end of the day, it is a good thing Cepeda was prevented from competing at the Orillia tournament. Obviously, decent minded people are sick and tired of his perverse routine and they put their foot down.

Nicholas Cepeda 'transitioned' several years after puberty… so why is this dude being accommodated? Why isn’t he swimming in the 'Other' category, as per World Aquatics regulations?https://t.co/6TbG8nbIyk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 6, 2023

Alas, the sad thing is that all the real girls and boys on the Orangeville Otters had to forfeit this tournament, too. Cepeda could’ve done the right thing. He could’ve self-excluded from the Orillia tournament. But no. It looks like he had to ruin it for everyone in the club. And that speaks volumes about Cepeda. Namely, not only is he perhaps mentally ill, but he’s also seems to be a self-entitled narcissist to boot…