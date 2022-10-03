A breath of fresh air: a school board trustee candidate in Hamilton-Wentworth promises to stop 'woke' activism and protect free speech
Of note: it’s high time that parents in Ontario and all of Canada stand up against the educrats crafting perverse policies.
On Sunday, a few hundred people attended a PPC-organized protest in Burlington in which demonstrators demanded that the “Busty Lemieux” drag show currently taking place at Oakville Trafalgar High School get cancelled as soon as possible.
Mr. Kerry Luc Lemieux, a.k.a., Ms. Kayla Lemieux, is that shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar who continues to conduct shop classes while sporting enormous fake breasts and revealing attire.
While covering the demonstration, we bumped into Catherine Kronas, who is running for Ward 15 Trustee. And what a platform she has.
Namely:
“Stop ‘woke’ activism in our schools!”
Promote merit-based education.
Inform parents.
Protect free speech.
That’s our kind of school trustee!
Of note: it’s high time that parents in Ontario and all of Canada stand up against the educrats crafting perverse policies. And if you want some inspiration, think about what happened last year in the great state of Virginia when thousands of irate parents crammed into school board meetings railing against woke-ism being shoved down the throats of their children, from critical race theory and radical transgenderism to outright Marxism. Momma Bear woke up.
And even though the position of school board trustee is the lowest-elected position in a democracy, just look what transpired: a tidal wave was spawned that reached the highest elected position in the state: namely, the Democratic Governor, Terry McAuliffe, who was supposedly a lock to get re-elected, lost to the Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin.
The crux of the matter: in Ontario, the municipal elections are slated for Oct. 24. Par for the course, the turnout will likely be subpar. And the vast majority of voters don’t give a rodent’s rectum about the position of school board trustee. But they should care. They must care; if they care about kids who are increasingly getting indoctrinated.
At the very least, contact those running for school board trustee. Find out where THEY stand on radical transgenderism in general and the grotesque circus show that is the saga of Busty Lemieux at Oakville Trafalgar.
Let us all take inspiration from those concerned parents in Virginia who were ultimately responsible for regime change. If it can happen there, it can happen anywhere.
- By David Menzies
