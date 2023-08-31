A candidate from Calgary is running in the by-election for the Conservative Party in Quebec!

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The citizens of Quebec will be heading to the polls in October for the upcoming by-election in the Jean-Talon riding.

The former CAQ candidate, Joëlle Boutin, decided to step away from the political life just less than a year after her re-election.

The highly anticipated announcement of the latest candidate has been made by Mr. Jesse Robitaille of the Quebec Conservative Party.

At 24 years old, Mr. Robitaille has been residing in Quebec within the Jean Talon district for the past 6 years. Originally from Calgary, he chose to relocate to Quebec in order to reconnect with his mother tongue, which is French.

He opposes the Tramway project due to his personal involvement in two road accidents involving the Calgary tramway.

"I had a personal experience with the LRT project in Calgary and I experienced the inconveniences of this project. I experienced the noise pollution. I also encountered the concrete slab that prevents people from freely moving around the city. I was in a traffic accident when I tried to cross the concrete slab on my bicycle, and I was on sick leave for five months because of this accident. I don't want Quebec City to suffer the same fate," mentioned Jesse Robitaille.

As a former student of Cégep Garneau and Université Laval, he is confronted with pressing issues that affect the population, including inflation, the housing crisis, and censorship. These are all subjects that concern the new Quebec Conservative Party candidate.

Jesse Robitaille deplores how Legault is squandering the money of future generations to secure his own election and how he is polarizing society. "We don't want to be buying elections with the money of future generations, and we don't want to be dividing Anglophones and Francophones," he stated on this matter.

We discussed the problems related to the housing crisis and the companies that are less inclined to build more apartment towers due to the proliferation of bureaucracy and new taxes.

"We want to liberalize the housing market and remove red tape. Additionally, we want to allow landlords to request a deposit from tenants before they move in. Landlords are currently discouraged due to the hurdles and risks they have to overcome," Jesse Robitaille concluded.