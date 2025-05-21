A day after Tommy Robinson won in court, the police bring new trumped up charges

The police couldn’t let Tommy have even one day without pursuing their vendetta against him. Just yesterday, Tommy “purged his contempt”, convincing a judge that he should be let out of prison without delay.

But today, the police have leaked to the regime media that they intend to lay new charges against Tommy: “harassment causing fear of violence”. Really? Yeah. But you’ll never believe what that’s about.

Last year, before Tommy went away to prison, he had one last summer vacation with his kids. But the paparazzi found out where he was (in Cyprus), and they flew to the resort, to photograph and videotape Tommy — and his children.

They put a giant photo on the front page of the newspaper. This put Tommy’s family at great risk — Tommy is constantly subject to death threats. They had to cancel their vacation immediately, given that the paparazzi “doxxed” them. Later on, Tommy decided to show the paparazzi what it felt like.

So he flipped the script — he took photos of each of the paparazzi in their private lives, too. (I’ve got to think that’s the first time anyone has ever done that.) And he published the pictures online. The difference is, Tommy — unlike the paparazzi — didn’t take pictures of their kids, or reveal their address, or put them in harm’s way.

He just did it to show them how it felt when they destroyed his family vacation. What Tommy did is obviously not a crime at all — in fact, it’s quite a clever way to give the paparazzi a taste of their own medicine. It’s unthinkable that anyone could call that a crime. But the fact that Tommy is being charged with “criminal harassment causing fear of violence” proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that the UK now has a two-tier justice system.

This really is the prefect “controlled experiment”. Tommy and the paparazzi did identical things to each other — in fact, the paparazzi were far worse. But only Tommy faces charges, not the men who hunted him and his family on vacation.

Unfortunately, it has become clear to me that Tommy Robinson will never find peace in the UK, that he is being treated as an “enemy of the state”. As I said last night on GB News, they’re coming for Tommy Robinson today; Lucy Connolly next; then Nigel Farage. And then you. Let’s keep fighting for freedom, while we still can.

It’s like Lavrenti Beria, Stalin’s head of secret police said: “show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.” That means, a wicked policeman or prosecutor can always find something, anything, on anyone, if he is willing to twist the law.

These new charges prove that in spades. I promise I’ll keep covering this battle. If you can help me cover my costs — such as my occasional flights to the UK — please do so below (Thanks.)