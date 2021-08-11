A German nurse may have injected thousands of people with saline instead of COVID vaccine, police say

AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

German authorities have warned that thousands of people on Tuesday should go get another shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, after a police investigation found that a Red Cross nurse may have injected them with a saline solution instead of the vaccine.

The nurse is suspected of injecting a salt solution into people’s arms at a vaccination centre in Friesland, instead of giving them genuine doses.

"I am totally shocked by this episode," local councilor Sven Ambrosy said on Facebook. Local authorities issued the call to around 8,600 residents who may have been affected.

The saline solution suspected to have been administered is harmless, although those who got vaccinated in Germany in March and April, when the suspected switch took place, are elderly people who are at a higher risk of catching the virus.

Speaking earlier at a news conference covered by German media, police investigator Peter Beer said that based on witness statements there was "a reasonable suspicion of danger."

The nurse who administered the saline solution has not made her motive clear, but has posted skeptical views on vaccines on social media, police investigators said.

“It is quite deceitful to sneak into a vaccination center with the intention to do something like that,” Heiger Scholz, who leads the Lower Saxony coronavirus task force, said at a news conference on Tuesday.

It is not yet clear if the nurse has been arrested or charged. According to the broadcaster NDR, the case has been handed to a special unit that investigates politically motivated crimes.

Rebel News’ Ezra Levant posted on social media, “Why is this wrong? It’s wrong because she violated people’s personal integrity, and imposed her choice on them without their free and informed consent. It’s the mirror image of vaccine passports.”