'A killable class': Amanda Achtman warns Liberal MAID bill would open euthanasia to Canadians with dementia

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Amanda Achtman, founder of Dying to Meet You, joined Ezra to discuss the Liberal government's latest change to medical assistance in dying (MAID).

Achtman said Bill C-41 scraps MAID for mental illness as a sole condition, which has been delayed year after year, but pairs it with advance requests that would let a person schedule a doctor-administered death for a future point when they have dementia. "In a very sinister turn of events, the government has decided to combine scrapping MAID for mental illness with the ushering in of death for dementia," she said.

She said the change erodes "the previously deemed essential safeguard of contemporaneous consent," and objected to the term itself.

Achtman traced how eligibility has widened — in 2016 for people with a grievous and irremediable medical condition, then in 2021 on the basis of disability, when mental illness as a sole condition was also legalized but repeatedly delayed. She called dementia "track three."

Quebec already euthanizes people with dementia who cannot give contemporaneous consent, she said, and media reports put the number of Quebecers who have filed advance requests at more than 3,000. According to Achtman, the federal justice minister said the bill is meant to ensure doctors who end patients' lives by advance request are not treated as criminals.

Citing Health Canada's data for 2024, the latest year available, Achtman said euthanasia accounts for one in 20 deaths in Canada and is the fifth-leading cause of death. She said 100 per cent of MAID deaths that year were by a doctor or nurse practitioner directly administering a lethal injection, not self-administered.

She also said Health Canada reports list an "inability to participate in meaningful life activities" as the most common kind of suffering people cite when requesting MAID, ahead of physical pain.

Ezra opened the segment by recalling the Nazi doctors' trials and the Nuremberg Code, and noted that Veterans Affairs had recommended MAID to military veterans with PTSD. Rebel News has also reported on an 83-year-old Ontario woman whose family says she was given MAID against her will.

Achtman cited disability advocate Gabrielle Peters, who has said Canada has made disabled people "into a killable class." "We can extend this now and see how persons with dementia are being made into a killable class," Achtman said. "The ever expanding euthanasia criteria makes all of us more precarious."

For families looking for alternatives, she pointed to the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, Compassionate Community Care, Inclusion Canada and DyingToMeetYou.com.

Ezra also noted that Sheila Gunn Reid's new book, MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion, is out now on Amazon and at TheMAIDBook.com.

"The fact that you're in the world means that you still have something to give, means that your story isn't finished yet," Achtman said.