A look at what Trudeau called the 'desecration of war memorials' during the Freedom Convoy protest

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Ezra discussed the Freedom Convoy protest that took place this weekend in Ottawa, and the legacy media's attempts to spin events to stain the image of all protesters.

You can see all of Rebel News' freedom convoy coverage, and donate to help support our journalism, at ConvoyReports.com.

Be sure to join Rebel News LIVE every weekday at 12 p.m. E.T. / 10:00 a.m. M.T., alongside occasional special live broadcasts.

Click here to sign up for notifications so you never miss a Rebel livestream.