A look at what Trudeau called the 'desecration of war memorials' during the Freedom Convoy protest

Ezra discussed the Freedom Convoy protest that took place this weekend in Ottawa, and the legacy media's attempts to spin events to stain the image of all protesters.

  By Rebel News
  • February 01, 2022

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Ezra discussed the Freedom Convoy protest that took place this weekend in Ottawa, and the legacy media's attempts to spin events to stain the image of all protesters.

