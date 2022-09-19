A male shop teacher in Oakville, Ont., is allegedly transitioning into a female — but why is he sporting enormous prosthetic breasts?

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

At most schools, drag queen story time is typically once a year for a few hours. But at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Oakville, Ont., drag queen story time is every time Mr. Stephen Hanna, a.k.a., Ms. Kayla Lemieux, is conducting shop class.

You see, Mr. Hanna is allegedly transitioning into a pseudo-female. But talk about making a mountain out of a molehill. That’s because Hanna now sports a pair of massive prosthetic breasts – each fake boob is about twice the size of a man’s head and weighs in at approximately 35 lbs.

Yet the question arises: why would a man genuinely hoping to transition into a woman want to turn the end-result into such a freakish spectacle? We reached out to Dr. Margo Shuttleworth, a trustee with the Halton District School Board, and she said that the board has to accommodate Hanna due to guidelines set out by the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

For my other questions, she suggested I reach out via email to Heather Francey, Manager of Communications & Engagement, Curtis Ennis, Director of Education, and Jacqueline Newton, Superintendent of Innovation & Ingenuity; Virtual Secondary Learning, Alternative Learning & International Students. I also reached out to Mr. Hanna. And I did just that. For the record, here are some of my queries:

1. What is the ostensible policy reason for Mr. Hanna wearing such oversized prosthetic breasts? Some have suggested that he is actually making a mockery of natural women; if so, is this not an act of misogyny?

2. Is there perhaps something else at play here? For example, given the outlandish size of his fake breasts, is this a prank being played by Mr. Hanna? Or, is this possibly an indicator that Mr. Hanna might be mentally ill?

3. It has been suggested that Mr. Hanna is deliberately trying to get fired so that he can launch an Ontario Human Rights Tribunal case and sue the HDSB. Could this be his motivation for drawing so much attention to himself?

4. Numerous photos show that the nipples on Mr. Hanna’s fake breasts are protruding. This is against the HDSB dress code. However, I was informed by Dr. Shuttleworth that the dress code only applies to students, not teachers. Is this indeed correct?

5. Photos also depict Mr. Hanna in shop class using potentially dangerous equipment. The prosthetic breasts would seem to be a hazard; as well, Mr. Hannah is wearing long sleeves which we understand is contrary to workshop etiquette. Has there been any steps taken to address this?

The HDSB recently released the following statement: “As a school within the Halton District School Board (HDSB), Oakville Trafalgar High School recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression."

“We strive to promote a positive learning environment in schools consistent with the values of the HDSB and to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff and the community, regardless of race, age, ability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, socioeconomic circumstances or body type/size.”

Alas, so many weasel words that address none of our queries…

We visited the school but police escorted us off the property. We phoned the school to speak with Hanna but the receptionist terminated the call. We also visited the HDSB head office in Burlington and spoke with the director of education, Ennis Curtis, but he basically repeated the official HDSB statement that the board is accommodating Hanna due to human rights legislation.

Bottom line: the Ontario municipal elections are slated for Oct. 24. Not very many voters pay attention to those running for the position of school trustee – but they should. And maybe when trustee hopefuls come a-knocking in Halton Region, perhaps parents should ask where they weigh in on Mr. Hanna’s gross spectacle, reasonable accommodation be damned…