A new low for the Toronto Police as they seek to protect Islamists from being asked impolite questions…

Is the Toronto Police Service going out of its way to protect Islamists from prickly questions?

It looks that way to us.

Truth be told, this is shocking. But sadly, not surprising.

Indeed, for more than two and a half years now, it seems as though Hamas is running the Toronto Police.

We know that sounds crazy, but how else do you explain the behaviour of law enforcement in Hogtown?

Pro-Hamas demonstrators routinely gather in Jewish neighbourhoods to chant genocide, display swastikas, and cosplay as terrorists.

And what do the cops do?

Well, they arrest peaceful counterdemonstrators and members of the independent press. And on chilly days, they deliver coffee and Timbits to the Islamists. It’s hard to be genocidal on an empty stomach after all…

And let us never forget that last year, the police released an official podcast noting that there was a silver lining to October 7. 2023 – a.k.a., the single biggest massacre of Jews in one day post-Holocaust. According to the Islamist cops hosting this vulgar podcast, the October 7th atrocity apparently resulted in more people converting to Islam! Gee, so much for that “religion of peace” schtick.

However, we now have even more evidence that the Toronto Police brass is on the side of Team Hamas. Namely, the police are deliberately going out of their way to mollycoddle Islamists by preventing them from being questioned by members of the media, especially – presumably – the independent press.

Here’s the deal: last Monday, we took delivery of a Toronto Police media release. It read: “Man Arrested in Suspected Hate-Motivated Mischief Investigation, Don Mills Road and Fairview Mall Drive.”

The release goes on to state the following:

“The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of an arrest made in a suspected hate-motivated mischief investigation.

“It is alleged that:

between August 6, 2025, and May 5, 2026, the accused attended a church multiple times in the Don Mills Road and Fairview Mall Drive area. On each occasion, the accused damaged the outer glass doors of the church before fleeing the area

“Through investigation, the accused was identified.

“On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Sohrab Mehmandoust, 45, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

1. four counts of Mischief Related to Religious Property

“He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., in room 105.”

Did you notice something peculiar in the wording of that press release?

Well, for starters, it was written in the past-tense. As well, it was dripping with ambiguity. Specifically, this line: “He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.”

You see, this press release was written and distributed on May 11. But the suspect appeared (maybe) in court FIVE days before the release was sent out to the media.

Alas, we don’t live in the Star Trek universe in which one can tinker with the time/space continuum and go back in time.

So, if Sohrab was arrested prior to his court appearance on May 6, why did the police announce his court appearance several days AFTER it presumably happened?

Here’s the reason: it’s all part of the police strategy regarding whitewashing radical Islam. Which is to say, if we and other media outlets knew about this reprobate’s court appearance in advance as opposed to after the fact, we would’ve attended. We would’ve witnessed the proceedings. And then, afterwards outside the courtroom, we would’ve scrummed Sohrab.

But that was denied to us because when it comes to certain demographics, the police brass frowns upon such scrumming. You see, the identity politics are not correct…

And another thing: not only are the drones working in the communications department of the Toronto Police shamefully woke, they’re damn lazy, too.

By that, we point out that the release states Sohrab “was scheduled” to appear in court. Well, did he appear in court – or didn’t he? Again, keep in mind that this release was written five days after the fact. Couldn’t anyone be bothered to place a call to the court and ask if Sohrab faced the music or if he was a no-show? Hey, stop asking impolite questions already, will you?

Bottom line, what a completely useless media release. After all, a media release is supposed to be about current events, not ancient history. But the police brass has made it abundantly clear they’re on Team Islamist. They don’t enforce the law when it comes to these thugs. They broadcast feel-good podcasts about atrocities. They deliver catered lunches to the pro-Hamas set. And now the cops are purposely keeping the media in the dark when it comes to court appearances. Seriously?

Talk about a gross dereliction of duty. And we question yet again: how does Chief Myron Demkiw still have a job?