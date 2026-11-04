"A pregnant person is a person who is pregnant": Carney's public health chief can't define her own agency's gender-neutral language

The head of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) could not give Canadians a plain-language definition of the term her own agency uses in place of "pregnant woman."

Conservative MP Vincent Neil Ho, who represents Richmond Hill South and sits on the House of Commons Science and Research Committee, questioned PHAC president Nancy Hamzawi at committee. Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed Hamzawi to lead the agency in June 2025.

Ho opened by asking what matters more to PHAC on women's health: "Is it biological reality or is it gender ideology?"

"I don't have one preferred over the other," she replied. "Our bottom line from a public health perspective is to understand where the most significant risks are for various populations."

Ho then pointed to guidance PHAC published in April 2026. He described it as a 6,000-word article on "inclusive language" for women's health and pregnancy that tells readers to say "pregnant people" instead of "pregnant women."

"So I just want to understand, what is a pregnant person? Can you give Canadians a plain language definition?" Ho asked.

"A pregnant person is a person who is pregnant," she answered.

Ho asked how a pregnant person differs medically from a pregnant woman. She replied: "A pregnant person is a pregnant person."

Ho then asked how a pregnant person who is not a woman gets pregnant. At that point a Liberal member raised a point of order and questioned whether the line of questioning was relevant to the study.

Ho pressed on. "You are the Public Health Agency of Canada. I've got four senior officials from the Public Health Agency of Canada. You can answer a simple question about biological realities."

"There are pregnant people who do not identify themselves as women," she said.

Asked directly whether a man can get pregnant, she said: "A person who identifies as a man who has the biological capability to be pregnant is pregnant."

Ho also asked about the guidance's use of the term "birth parent." "The individual who gave birth to the child is the birth parent of the child," she said.

"Should we stop using the term mother?" Ho asked. She did not give a direct answer.

Ho said he was asking because a witness had told the committee that an erosion of public trust is itself a threat.

"A pregnant person is a person who is pregnant."



That's the answer the Liberal-appointed head of the PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA gave when asked to define a term used in her own agency's taxpayer-funded guidance on pregnancy.



When pressed to explain how that differs… pic.twitter.com/c3S8KmQrHQ — Vincent Neil Ho (@vincentneilho) November 3, 2026

"Our own Public Health Agency can't even clearly define the language it publishes in its public health guidance...or tell Canadians whether a man can get pregnant," Ho wrote on X after the exchange. "This is what happens when Liberal identity politics take priority over clear communication about biological reality."

This is the same agency that asked Canadians to trust its guidance without question during the pandemic. Now, with four senior officials at the table, it could not say what a mother is.