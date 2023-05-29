Queen’s Park Sir John A. Macdonald statue STILL covered: Toronto Mayoral candidate Rob Davis wants to free it

E-transfer (Canada):

Even more appalling is that this despicable situation is not about to change in the near future. Alas, the question of what to do about the statue of our first prime minister is still in the hands of a committee of the legislature. And because bureaucrats work at the pace of molasses going uphill in winter, this process could take several months – maybe even years – before a decision is reached.

How shocking. Indeed, when the City of Victoria was first out of the gate when it came to cancelling its Sir John statue some five years ago, Premier Doug Ford invited that woke municipality to send their statute to Queen’s Park where it would be displayed on the north lawn. But Doug’s not nicknamed “Flip-Flop Ford” for nothing.

The cherry cheesecake aficionado conducted yet another policy switcheroo, a la vaccine passports. Now, not only is the offer to hoist Victoria’s Sir John statue upon the lawns of Queen’s Park off the table, the legislature’s original statue is apparently a source of embarrassment and shame. Says who? Says Black Lives Matter and Antifa vandals, that’s who – a collection of thugs who routinely vandalized the statue during the Summer of 2020. The solution? Bend the knee to the violent mob and cover-up Sir John so that he doesn’t “trigger” anyone ever again. How cowardly can you get?

But some are now speaking out against this travesty. Case in point: Toronto mayoral candidate Rob Davis. He recently wrote a column in the Toronto Sun advocating that the time has come for this statue – and other “politically incorrect” statues – to be set free and put on display. We recently met Davis at the boarded up statue; check out what he had to say when it comes to taking a stance against cancel culture.