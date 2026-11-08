A random act of violence against a Guelph woman has many people wondering if there’s something more to this story

Last week, an act of violence that was both brutal and bizarre happened in Guelph, Ont.

A woman was walking in one direction on Wyndham Street. Another person was walking in the opposite direction. And then, suddenly and without warning, the brunette sucker punches the blond in the head for absolutely no apparent reason. What’s more, it would later be revealed that the two individuals do not know each other.

Thankfully, the assault was caught on a security camera. That footage resulted in the Guelph Police later arresting what they described as a 35-year-old Guelph woman, charging her with assault.

No name was released, which is odd given that this 35-year-old is certainly not a young offender.

Another weird angle to this story: many people are speculating that the female offender might actually be a male. And truthfully, this person does look somewhat masculine in certain screenshots.

So, what gives? Is “she” actually a “he”?

Granted, assault is assault. But it is a different dynamic when a man hits a woman given the strength inequity.

Rebel News reached out to Guelph Police media relations. Alas, they refused to touch the trans question.

So Rebel News visited the Guelph courthouse on Friday morning to watch the bail hearing on Zoom.

At least we now have a name for the accused offender: Jennifer Robb.

As for the hearing, it was put over to Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 9 a.m.

Of note, Robb is scheduled to be in court in person that day.

But the relative secrecy surrounding this case makes us speculate: is Robb indeed a so-called “transwoman” as opposed to a real woman?

Rebel News reached out to Robb’s lawyer, but we never heard back.

Still, it is undeniable that law enforcement treats transgender offenders differently. It’s as if transgender people are a protected class.

Indeed, remember how the RCMP went out of their way re: the Tumbler Ridge, B.C. shooter, repeatedly stating that this biological male was a “woman in a dress”?

Remember how the mainstream media embarrassed themselves by going out of their way not to “misgender” this psychopath while lecturing us all not to be “transphobic”?

It was nauseating…

But in Mark Carney’s Canada, the prevalent saying seems to be: “if it’s trans, it’s good; and if it’s good, it’s trans.”

Heck, the PM even has a daughter pretending to be a son right now. So don’t expect things to change in the near future.

Still, gender-bending aside, we are most curious to know why this person slugged a random stranger minding her own business in the first place?