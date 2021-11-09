A sea of poppies: Frontline workers gather outside Vancouver City Hall to protest for their freedoms

Toonie Tours Everyone loves Canada, so share your True Patriot Love with the world and get 15.4% off all merchandise from Toonie Tours today! SHOP NOW By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Medical tyranny and medical censorship sure do go hand-in-hand. This past Sunday, Rebel News was invited to cover the United Workers' Peaceful Protest at Vancouver City Hall. The rally was one of multiple rallies that took place the same date and time across the province, and was organized by health-care professionals from the private sector.

A recent public health order that resulted in thousands of healthy frontline health workers being laid off without pay due to their vaccine status, included a callous warning to front-line health a workers in the private sector, reads:

“TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with further direction from me, health professionals to be determined by me and their staff, not otherwise required to be vaccinated under the Residential Care COVID-19 Preventive Measures Order or this Order, will be required to be vaccinated by a date to be determined by me, in order to provide health care or services in the Province.”

It’s no surprise then, that over a thousand people, including including dentists, optometrists, naturopaths, nurses and doctors of medicine who serve in private practices, came to attend this protest, despite the strong winds and pouring rain. Due to fear of losing their licenses, many of the professionals chose to speak with us off-record, and declined an interview. Thankfully, however, a few chose to publicly express why they are standing for consent over coercion when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines.

What will be left of Canada if the Public Health Lords continue to use COVID-19 as an excuse to push our small businesses and health-care system towards a breaking point? I don’t know about you, but I’d rather not find out. Instead, let's fight to restore freedom in Canada. Please join that fight by donating what you can to our civil liberties project in partnership with the Democracy Fund at FightVaccinePassports.com.

All donations go to covering the lawyers' fees for our legal challenges, and a charitable receipt is given so that you can get money returned come tax-time.