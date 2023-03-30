A teachers' union puts up unauthorized Progress Pride stickers in Catholic schools — and the school board is too terrified to order those stickers to be removed

Send an email to Ontario's Education Minister Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce demanding he investigate the survey asking kids about their sexual identity. send an email

Transanity continues at our nation’s schools – including, it would appear, at Catholic schools.

Here’s the story in York Region, Ontario: members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association decided to put up stickers proclaiming certain areas of schools existing as so-called “safe spaces.”

Just one hitch: the union never received permission from the school board to affix these stickers. As well, what has offended many parents is the design of the stickers which features the rainbow-coloured logo of the LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP community.

(By the way, this lovin’ spoonful of Alphagetti stands for: Lesbian, Gay, Gender-queer, Bisexual, Demi-sexual, Transgender, Transsexual, Two-spirit, Intersex, Queer, Questioning, Asexual, Allies, Pansexual and Polyamorous. As an aside, did you notice that one letter is conspicuously absent, namely “H” for “heterosexual”? You know, that silly sexual orientation that comprises about 98% of the people on this planet?)

But that’s the thing: are safe spaces not meant to include straight students, who undoubtedly comprise the lion’s share of the student body?

As well, embracing the agenda of the LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP community would seem to run contrary to Catholic values.

The sticker issue has made for a contentious issue to be sure. Indeed, at last month’s meeting of the York District Catholic School Board, school board officials actually called the police to deal with parents who were asking impolite questions.

At last Tuesday’s YCDSB meeting, concerned parents who want the unauthorized stickers taken down were the n attendance as well as members of various teachers unions and those in the LGBT-etc. community who are seemingly more interested in indoctrination rather than education.

Of note, we spoke with one woman who was pro-stickers. She implied that York Region schools can be unsafe places for the Spirit Unicorn demographic. We then asked how she felt about the transgender activist group, Trans Resistance Network, issuing a statement mourning the death of the Nashville Christian school mass shooter on Monday, a person who slaughtered six innocent individuals (including three children.) Her response: “No comment.”

Meanwhile, even though those rainbow-hued stickers were never approved by the school board, it appears as though the board is going to allow those stickers to remain. Apparently to order the removal of these unauthorized stickers might come across as being transphobic, so, essentially, anything goes when it comes to accommodating the demands put forward by those members who comprise the LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP community. Sad.