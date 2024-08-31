A visit to Toronto City Hall: what are the 'rules' when it comes to which flags are flown?

The other day, we passed by Nathan Phillips Square, home to Toronto City Hall. The square is home to many flags flapping in the breeze. Not surprisingly, there are a couple of Canadian flags. As well, there are the flags of every Canadian province and territory. Meanwhile, one flagpole is reserved for ceremonial flag-raisings. Currently, the flag flying from the ceremonial flagpole is the City of Toronto flag (yes, Hogtown has its own flag.)

Also noticeable was the flag of a foreign nation: Ukraine. We presume this is to show solidarity for that country regarding its ongoing war with Russia. That flag went up a couple of years ago when John Tory was still mayor (presumably His Honour took a break from chasing his mistress, Emily Hilstrom, “around the cottage.”)

But oddly, there is another nation at war these days, presumably a nation that a city like Toronto should embrace given its commitment to human rights and democracy. And yes, we speak of the State of Israel, which is still at war with the Hamas terrorist group.

So, why is there no Israel flag flying at City Hall? Why does the city show solidarity with Ukraine but not the Jewish state?

Indeed, regarding City Hall’s ceremonial flagpole, on May 14, the flag of Israel was indeed raised at Nathan Phillips Square (albeit for a single day.) May 14 is Israel’s Independence Day, and for decades, the flag of Israel has flown over the square on this date.

What was unusual this time around was that Mayor Olivia Chow chose not to attend this particular flag-raising. But why?

First, she claimed that it was the city’s protocol office that decided to let Israel’s flag be raised, not her. Nice.

And then the following statement was issued by her office: “The Mayor did not decide to fly the flag, and does not have the authority to approve or deny flag-raising requests. The Mayor will not attend the flag-raising. She believes raising it is divisive at this time, and understands the deep pain and anguish felt by many in the community.”

Really? What community is this flag “divisive” to? The new-age Hitler Youth Movement? Incredible.

Mayor Chow also seemed to imply that the flag of Israel is too political these days thanks to the war that is raging in the Middle East. Here’s a free history lesson for Mayor Chow: when Israel was formed as a nation in 1948, there was also a war going on in the Middle East. That’s when Israel had to defend itself against the combined armies of Iraq, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, and Transjordan (now Jordan). Two Palestinian irregular forces were also involved in trying to eradicate the Jewish state in the very same year it was established.

Israel would also have to defend itself against various Arab neighbours in subsequent wars over the decades. Sadly, Israel routinely fighting for its right to exist is nothing new.

It should be noted that Mayor Chow also stated at the time that she typically does not attend “flag-raising ceremonies.”

Really?

Lo’ and behold, there was Mayor Chow the very next month attending the raising of the rainbow-hued pride flag representing the LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP community. This lovin’ spoonful of Alphagetti stands for Lesbian, Gay, Gender-queer, Bisexual, Demi-sexual, Transgender, Transsexual, Two-spirit, Intersex, Queer, Questioning, Asexual, Allies, Pansexual and Polyamorous. (As an aside, did you notice that one letter is conspicuously absent, namely “H” for “heterosexual”? You know, that silly sexual orientation that comprises about 98% of the people on this planet? But we digress...)

Suddenly, Chow wasn’t so averse to a “flag-raising ceremony” when the flag in question represents the spirit unicorn set. Funny that…

And the irony couldn’t be more profound nor perverse. After all, Israel is the only nation in the Middle East in which two pride parades take place every year. Meanwhile in Gaza, openly identifying as a member of the LGBTQ-etc. community can result in a death sentence.

Is Mayor Chow aware of this fact? Or does she choose to be blissfully ignorant?

Our final analysis when it comes to Toronto City Hall’s flag policy: Mayor Chow is a hypocrite. And she is clearly on the wrong side of history. Shameful.