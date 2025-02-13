A win for medical freedom: Unpacking Dr. Hoffe's win against his licensing college

Dr. Charles Hoffe’s years-long battle with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC) has come to an unexpected ending with an unprecedented win.

After nearly four years of professional persecution for raising concerns about COVID-19 vaccine injuries, the College has dropped all disciplinary charges against him. In an exclusive interview with Rebel News, Hoffe and his crowdfunded attorney, Lee Turner of Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP, unpack the significance of this milestone for medical freedom.

“Their persecution of me was to intimidate every other doctor into just towing the party line, into just being obedient,” Hoffe told Rebel News, reflecting on the broader implications of his ordeal.

Though relieved the fight is finally over, Hoffe admitted the decision came as a surprise. “This is something that I had prayed for, but I have to admit I didn’t expect it.”

The College, in a statement to Castanet News, claimed the charges were dropped due to “materially changed” circumstances, citing the official end of the declared COVID-19 emergency. However, given how much time has passed since the pandemic emergency was lifted, both Hoffe and Turner remain skeptical that this was the true motivation for the case’s dismissal.

Hoffe believes that CPSBC’s decision to abandon the case wasn’t due to any real change in circumstances but rather an attempt to keep crucial evidence from being publicly examined. “I’m happy that somehow, the truth changed in their eyes,” he remarked, while also noting disappointment that the facts he, Turner and an entourage of expert witnesses were prepared to present will never be heard in a disciplinary hearing.

“I was really looking forward to hearing my expert witnesses speak truth to the College, and I was really looking forward to seeing the evidence presented and the falsehood exposed,” said Hoffe.

Turner’s legal defence included an impressive team of eight world-class experts to testify on Hoffe’s behalf, including:

- Dr. Steven Pelech, tenured UBC professor of Neurology

- Dr. Jessica Rose, Immunologist and Computational Biologist

- Dr. Eric Payne, Pediatric Neurologist

- Dr. Peter McCullough, former Cardiologist and Chief of Internal Medicine at Baylor University

- Dr. Pierre Kory, Critical Care Physician

- Dr. James Thorp, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist

- Kevin McKernan, Medicinal Genomist

- Dr. Clare Craig, Consultant Pathologist

“All of these experts donated their services in their defense of Dr. Hoffe,” Turner confirmed, emphasizing the level of credibility and commitment backing Hoffe’s case.

Another pivotal moment in Hoffe’s legal battle came last summer when Turner secured a major pre-hearing victory. The College had sought to have the disciplinary panel take judicial notice of COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy claims as indisputable facts. However, Turner successfully defeated this application, ensuring that such claims would have to be proven with evidence rather than being blindly accepted.



Although Hoffe is no longer practicing in the emergency room, he remains a dedicated family doctor and is relieved to continue serving his patients without the looming threat of losing his medical license.