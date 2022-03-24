A worldview that only survives on force: Babylon Bee's Joel Berry on satirical site's Twitter suspension

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, the managing editor for the Babylon Bee, Joel Berry, joined Ezra to talk about the satirical news site's suspension from Twitter after posting a article naming Rachel Levine as their Man of the Year.

Here's a bit of what Joel had to say:

We're dealing with religious people who have constructed a world view that doesn't hold up under scrutiny, whether that be moral scrutiny, scientific scrutiny or logical questioning. It doesn't hold up under any of those things. The only way that worldview is going to survive is through force. And so, for a lot of reasons we could talk about all day, this ideology has crept into the institutions, the media, universities, corporations and there's a lot of fear. There's a lot of fear at the top and they bow to these interests and this ideology and it's — after a while, we knew it was going to come and burn us at the Bee, and eventually it did.

