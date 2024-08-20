ABC debate moderator under fire for implying Trump-KKK connection, lack of impartiality
Linsey Davis's comments to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer raised eyebrows ahead of the presidential debate.
In a controversial exchange during the Democratic National Convention, ABC News host Linsey Davis, slated to co-moderate the network's upcoming presidential debate in Pennsylvania, made remarks that appeared to suggest a connection between former President Donald Trump and the Ku Klux Klan.
Speaking with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Davis brought up Trump's planned campaign visit to Howell, Michigan. She referenced a recent KKK protest in the town, stating, "Many people are aware that a month ago, in Howell, KKK protesters marched in the streets with the white robes on and suggested that they support Donald Trump."
How can ABC News keep Linsey Davis on as a moderator? She’s clearly biased and is going to come at Trump with loaded questions trying to make him look bad.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 20, 2024
She won’t be neutral or fair. She should be removed immediately and replaced with someone else.
pic.twitter.com/IqlT3LGI07
Davis then asked Whitmer if she saw any connection between this incident and Trump's visit to Howell. This line of questioning has raised concerns about potential bias, especially given ABC News's recent announcement that Davis would co-moderate their presidential debate alongside colleague David Muir.
The implications of Davis's remarks are particularly sensitive given recent events. Last month, Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear.
Contrary to Davis's description, local media reports of the Howell protest did not mention "white robes." Instead, approximately a dozen protesters with covered faces were seen holding signs with slogans such as "White Lives Matter" and "End The War On White Children." Some protesters reportedly chanted "Heil Hitler" and expressed support for Trump.
Howell, a town of over 10,000 residents, is located in the swing state of Michigan, which is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming presidential election.
The ABC debate is currently the only one that Trump's opponent has agreed to participate in. As the event approaches, the controversy surrounding Davis's comments highlights the ongoing tensions and scrutiny facing media coverage of the presidential race.
- By Ezra Levant
Tamara Lich Trial
Tamara Lich has been charged with mischief, obstructing police and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation. Rebel News is on the ground in Ottawa covering every minute of Tamara's trial.Stop Classroom Grooming!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.