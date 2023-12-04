ABC's biased Voice referendum coverage in support of ‘Yes’ vote spotlighted by internal review

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland. SHOP NOW

An internal review by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reveals a significant bias in its coverage of the Voice referendum, with a majority of airtime given to Yes campaigners.

The 2023 Voice to Parliament Referendum report discloses that 51% of voices featured on the ABC during the referendum coverage advocated for a Yes vote, while only 23% supported the No campaign.

Despite over 60% of Australians ultimately voting No in the October 14 plebiscite, the report discloses that the ABC received 383 complaints about its coverage, with 80% citing bias or a lack of balance. However, only 121 complaints were investigated, and four were upheld.

The report, authored by editorial policies manager Mark Maley, states that achieving a 50/50 balance of advocates was not a requirement, emphasising the goal was to present main arguments for and against the propositions within a reasonable timeframe.

The report shed light on the departure of conservative voice Tom Switzer, stating his departure was attributed to 'ruffling feathers' with his choice of guests.