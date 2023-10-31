Aboriginal corporation seek boat ban at iconic Aussie tourism site

One of Australia's most picturesque destinations, Horizontal Falls in Western Australia, could be off-limits to boats, as traditional owners, the Dambimangari Aboriginal Corporation (DAC), push for a ban to protect the culturally sensitive site.

Horizontal Falls, a renowned tourist attraction, draws visitors from around the world with its stunning cliff gaps and unique natural beauty. However, DAC believes it's time to restrict boat access to this area, which they call Garaan-ngaddim, citing its cultural significance.

If the ban is enacted, Horizontal Falls will join a growing list of tourist spots closed to visitors due to cultural concerns. Hefty fines have already been imposed in some locations, and taxpayer dollars have funded security measures to prevent access to sacred sites.

Despite potential economic consequences, the Western Australian government is keen to preserve the Falls' allure. Evan Hall of the WA Tourism Council emphasised:

"These are unique experiences that are world class, and it's something West Australians are aspiring to do."

DAC wants visitors to appreciate the Falls' beauty without passing through the cliffs by boat. They stress the importance of respect for their cultural obligations and safety.