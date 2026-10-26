Accenture’s EI modernization contract grew from $94 million to $328 million in 16 months

Accenture’s contract to move Employment Insurance onto the federal government’s new benefits platform has more than tripled in 16 months, from $94,261,035.05 to $327,814,367.58, according to Employment and Social Development Canada’s (ESDC) proactive disclosure for April to June 2026.

Two amendments disclosed for that quarter, of $57,372,525.00 and $31,954,567.88, add $89.3 million; the records do not give signing dates. The contract, number 4500014985, is dated February 21, 2025, runs to March 31, 2030, and is coded “Information technology and telecommunications consultants.” It is to plan, build, test, implement and maintain Employment Insurance on the Benefits Delivery Modernization (BDM) program. The procedure is recorded as competitive, selective tendering; the bid count field reads zero.

Deloitte’s contract for the Old Age Security side of the same program, dated May 16, 2022, and coded “Management consulting,” stands at $363,143,706.80 against an original value of $193,916,835.00; the three amendments disclosed this quarter total about $652,000.

The Auditor General reported in 2023 that BDM, “the largest information technology project undertaken to date by the federal government,” was estimated at $1.75 billion in 2017 and $2.5 billion by 2022. ESDC’s binder for the minister’s May 28, 2026 committee appearance puts the program’s spending authority at $6.6 billion through 2031, with $1.8 billion spent by December 31, 2025, attributes the increase to expanded scope, and plans full Employment Insurance migration for 2028. At the Commons human resources committee on May 7, 2026, Cliff Groen, chief operating officer of Service Canada, said of the estimate: “As I’ve said multiple times, there are no cost overruns.”

Budget 2025 promised that “the government will also reduce expenses on management and other consulting services by 20 per cent in three years’ time.” The Accenture contract is coded as IT consulting rather than management consulting; Deloitte’s is coded management consulting. A Treasury Board briefing note from June 2026 gives ministers the line: “Very little of what the government spends goes to management consultants.”

The minister responsible for ESDC is Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families since May 13, 2025; a search for a political donation record in her name found none. Public Services and Procurement Canada awarded the contracts on ESDC’s behalf, and the records name no approving official.

A program once priced at $1.75 billion now has a $6.6 billion authority, and its lead Employment Insurance contractor’s ceiling has more than tripled.