Accused horse torturer, Solstice Pecile, a no-show in court; her next appearance slated for Feb. 8

Last November, people the world over recoiled with horror when a blood-curdling video emerged on social media depicting a horse being dragged by a truck. Pools of blood can be seen around its hooves while a woman off-camera remarks: “Why are you a retard? Why, why, why?”

The camera pans over to the head of the distressed horse. The scene is disturbing and despicable. It is inexplicable that this act of grotesque cruelty was: 1. Filmed by those carrying out the torture; and 2. The video was shared online for the world to see. Madness…

In the aftermath, the Ontario Provincial Police and various animal welfare agencies went into investigation mode. Eventually, Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General announced that the OPP had charged Solstice Pecile, 23, of the Township of Cavan Monaghan with Causing Distress to an Animal under Sec. 15 (1) of the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.

While Pecile was scheduled to appear on Jan. 11 at the Cobourg Provincial Offences Court, she was a no-show. Rebel News has learned her next scheduled appearance is set for Feb. 8. If convicted of this charge, Pecile faces a fine of not more than $130,000 or imprisonment of up to two years or both.

Recently, we dropped by Wishing Stone Farm, where the horse (which is known by two names: Ezra and Quinn) was formerly residing. Compared to our visit last December, we did not – thankfully – observe any other horses on the property. As well, a sign that advertised winter sleigh rides is now gone. The website for Wishing Stone Farm is now defunct. It could very well be the farm is out of business.

Of note, Pecile has not returned calls made by Rebel News or other media outlets. In fact, she tends to call the police on journalists who set up their cameras on the road facing the Wishing Stone Farm.

In the meantime, we shall continue to investigate this story. The next step: to see if Solstice Pecile will actually show up to her Feb. 8 court date. Stay tuned.