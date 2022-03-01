Actor Sam Elliot rips Oscar-nominated 'The Power of the Dog' for pandering to woke narratives

Sam Elliott, best known for his iconic mustache and his numerous roles in gritty Westerns, has aimed his sights on the Oscar-nominated drama “The Power of the Dog” for its portrayal of homosexual cowboys, calling the movie “a piece of s***” for its pandering to woke narratives.

In an interview with Marc Maron’s podcast “WTF Podcast,” Elliott, who has portrayed the likes of Virgil Earp (“Tombstone,” 1993) and General John Buford (“Gettysburg,” 1993) and currently plays Shae Brennon in the gritty “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” aired his anger at the award-nominated Netflix movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Elliott, who is an outspoken libertarian, said: “You want to talk about that piece of s***?”

The exchange was transcribed by the Daily Wire. It went as follows:

Maron: Did you see Power of the Dog? Did you watch that movie?

Elliott: Yeah. Do you want to talk about that piece of s***?

Maron: You didn’t like that one?

Elliott: F*** no.

Maron: Okay. Why?

Elliott: I’ll tell you why. I read a f***ing — I didn’t like it anyway; I looked at it when I was down there in Texas doing 1883; and what really brought it home to me the other day when I said to you “Do you want to talk about it”— there was a f***ing full-page ad out in the LA Times and there was a review — not a review but a —

Maron: Clip.

Elliott: A clip, yeah. And it talked about the “Evisceration of the American Myth.” And I thought, “What the f***? What the f***?” This is a guy who’s done Westerns forever.

Maron: For his whole life.

Elliott: The Evisceration of the American West. What are all those dancers, those guys in New York who wear bowties and not much else? Remember them from back in the day?

Maron: Oh, the Chippendales.

Elliott: Yeah. That’s what all these f***ing cowboys in that movie look like. They’re all running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f***ing movie.

Maron: I think that’s what the movie’s about.

Elliott: Yeah. Well, what the f*** does this woman from —

Maron: Who, Jane Campion?

Elliott: Yeah,. She’s a brilliant director. I love her work, previous work. But what the f*** does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West? And why in the f*** does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say this is the way it was? That f***ing rubbed me the wrong way, pal. The myth is that there were these macho men out there with the cattle? I just came from Texas where I was hanging out with families — not men — but families. Big, long, extended, multiple-generation families that made their living and their lives were all about being cowboys. And, boy, when I f***ing saw that, I thought, ‘What the f***? Where are we in this world today?’”

Maron: I don’t know that that’s the biggest issue at hand.

Elliott: Well, it’s not the biggest issue, but for me it was the only issue because there was so much of it. I mean, Cumberbatch never got out of his f***ing chaps. He had two pairs of chaps — a woolly pair and a leather pair. And every f***ing time he would walk in from somewhere — I don’t know where in the f***? — he never was on a horse, maybe once — he’d walk into the f***ing house, storm up the f***ing stairs, go lay in his bed in his chaps and play his banjo. It’s like, what the f***, what the f***? Where’s the Western? Where’s the Western in this Western?