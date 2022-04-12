Actor Sean Penn wants to return to Ukraine to fight Russians

Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool

Sean Penn, the Oscar-winning actor and documentary producer who interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the onset of Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, says that he is willing to take up arms against Russian forces.

The “Carlito’s Way” and “Gangster Squad” actor told the Hollywood Authentic that he is considering fighting in defence of Ukraine.

“The only possible reason for me staying in Ukraine longer last time would’ve been for me to be holding a rifle, probably without body armor, because as a foreigner, you would want to give that body armor to one of the civilian fighters who doesn’t have it or to a fighter with more skills than I have, or to a younger man or woman who could fight for longer or whatever,” Penn said.

“So, where I am in life is short of doing that, but if you’ve been in Ukraine [fighting] has to cross your mind,” he added. “And you kind of think what century is this? Because I was at the gas station in Brentwood the other day and I’m now thinking about taking up arms against Russia? What the f*ck is going on?”

Penn, has endeavored to involve himself in real-world activism outside of his acting career, was among the first to interview notorious drug kingpin Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, El Chapo, when he was hiding from law enforcement from a mountain hideout in Mexico. Penn was also physically involved in the rescue of Hurricane Katrina victims in 2005.

The actor was in Ukraine filming a documentary about the Russian invasion when it first began in February. While in Kiev, Penn met with Ukrainian government officials, including President Zelensky. Zelensky shared a video of their meeting on Instagram, where he used the actor's presence to inform the public about the war.

In the interview, Penn shared his praise of the Ukrainian leader, stating, “So, seeing Zelensky the day before invasion, I would say, it serves to reason that he would not have felt fully tested.”

“And then seeing him the next day, it struck me that I was now looking at a guy who knew that he had to rise to the ultimate level of human courage and leadership,” the actor continued. “I think he found out that he was born to do that.”

Penn says that it is his “intention to go back into Ukraine,” however he added that he is “not certain what I can offer” to such an effort.

“I don’t spend a lot of time texting the president or his staff while they’re under siege and their people are being murdered,” said the activist-actor. “I’d probably send one message through the chief of staff. ‘Here’s what I’m looking to do that I think would be of value. You only have to answer me in one of two ways: don’t come or come and do what you’re planning, or come, but here’s where you could be more helpful.'”

“People will argue this, and there’s a million debates that I understand, but long term, we don’t have any tangible evidence that documentaries really change anything. We just don’t. We only know they can give hope,” he said.