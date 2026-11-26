Adam Blake-Gallipeau, a lawyer with The Democracy Fund and a former Crown attorney, told the Rebel News LIVE! Vancouver crowd that his work defending ordinary Canadians who end up on the wrong side of their government has shown him where things are heading.

He said he was on the ground in Ottawa and Windsor during the Freedom Convoy, where he saw snipers on rooftops, militarized vehicles and officers in combat gear moving in on peaceful protesters. TDF lawyers represented more than 35 protesters charged in Ottawa, Windsor and Coutts, Alberta, he said, and of those he and two colleagues defended in Ottawa and Windsor, not one was convicted.

One group was nicknamed the "gas dealers" for carrying jerry cans of fuel to trucks so drivers could stay warm. Blake-Gallipeau said the Crown sought 45 days in jail for each of three men charged with mischief, then could not tell the judge what was in the cans because police never recorded the contents.

He said the courts have since sided with the protesters, with the Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal finding the Emergencies Act invocation unreasonable and a violation of Charter rights, and that the Supreme Court agreed last month to hear the government's appeal. He added that TDF stands behind Tamara Lich's appeal of her conviction.

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Blake-Gallipeau also described the thousands of COVID tickets TDF took on, including fines of $6,000 or more for skipping a PCR test or the ArriveCAN app. He said one client, a woman with cancer who travelled abroad for treatment, was prosecuted until she died. Her daughter, a minor at the time, was charged too, and TDF got that charge withdrawn.

Dozens of Amish clients, who do not own cell phones, faced hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for not completing ArriveCAN, he said. They were convicted without a day in court, and most of those convictions have since been reopened, clearing more than $231,000 in fines. Some appeals were denied despite identical facts, so TDF is appealing those.

He argued that court time spent on an Amish farmer and an app comes at the expense of serious cases, including sexual assault, that are stayed or withdrawn for delay.

Turning to what he called the present front, Blake-Gallipeau said TDF represents a Toronto pastor, Jeffrey Sapocinik, who was charged twice for preaching on a public sidewalk, with the latest charge now withdrawn.

He said Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act passed in June, removed a good-faith religious opinion defence that had been in the Criminal Code for more than 50 years and created a new hate crime that can raise the maximum sentence for an offence found to be motivated by hatred. In his words, the government says preachers reading Scripture in good faith have nothing to fear, so there is no reason to remove the defence.

He also pointed to church burnings, saying more than 100 churches have been burned, vandalized or desecrated since 2021. A Macdonald-Laurier Institute analysis of 238 arsons at places of worship found charges in fewer than four per cent, and TDF has now brought in a certified fire investigator to go through fire reports, police files and access to information records.

His advice to the crowd was to pay attention and share what mainstream outlets skip, support the groups doing this work, including TDF and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, and not assume it cannot happen to them. People facing charges or discipline for speaking out can reach TDF at thedemocracyfund.ca.

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Watch a teaser from Adam Blake-Gallipeau's full speech: